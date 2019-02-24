accusers
- CrimeBill Cosby Paranoid Accusers’ Family Might Try To Kill Him Or His Wife: ReportBill Cosby reportedly purchased two firearms out of precaution. ByAron A.4.1K Views
- Pop CultureTwo R. Kelly Survivors Testify He Allegedly Videotaped Them Having Sex As MinorsThe woman, going by the name "Pauline" said that she, Kelly, and other young girls "f*cked a lot."ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- CrimeBill Cosby's Accusers React To News Of His Release From PrisonAccusers of Bill Cosby speak out after news of the comedian's sexual assault conviction getting overturned. ByAron A.5.3K Views
- SportsDeshaun Watson & Accusers Trade Allegations Over Deleting EvidenceDeshaun Watson and his accusers are in the midst of alleging the same thing about one anotherByAlexander Cole4.6K Views
- SportsDeshaun Watson Now At 12 Accusers, Lawyer Says There Could Be 10 MoreAttorney Tony Buzbee says 22 women have shared similar stories about Deshaun Watson.ByAlexander Cole36.8K Views
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson Accuser's Renewed Lawsuit Dismissed: ReportJames Safechuck's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's companies gets tossed out by the judge.ByAron A.3.2K Views
- CrimeR. Kelly Gets Shut Down By Judge Again For Requesting To Skip HearingThere's little leniency when you're accused of being a serial sex offender. ByNoah C4.7K Views
- CrimeR. Kelly's Request For Accusers' Names To Be Revealed DeniedThe judge fears that R. Kelly would threaten the accusers if he knew their identities. ByNoah C4.9K Views
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Reaches $25 Million Tentative Settlement With His Accusers: ReportHarvey Weinstein has reached a tentative settlement with his alleged accusers. ByKevin Goddard1.9K Views
- CrimeR. Kelly Case: Judge Grants Protective Order Over EvidenceR. Kelly's judge orders lawyers to refrain from talking about evidence out of the rapper's fears of being “tried in the public domain,ByAron A.8.1K Views
- EntertainmentSurveillance Tape Shows Cuba Gooding Jr. Grabbing Accuser's Thigh & Breast While His GF Sits Next To HimThe system can't help him now.Byhnhh9.2K Views
- EntertainmentOprah Winfrey Claps Back At "Hateration" Over "Leaving Neverland" InterviewOprah Winfrey addresses the scrutiny she faced after her interview with Wade Robson and James Safechuck.ByAron A.6.9K Views
- MusicMichael Jackson "Leaving Neverland" Doc Seemingly Removed From HBOA key component in James Safechuck's story has been proven impossible.ByAlex Zidel54.8K Views
- MusicBill Cosby Reaches Defamation Settlement With 7 Alleged Sexual Assault VictimsBill Cosby reaches a settlement that'll keep seven of his accusers from speaking to the press.ByDevin Ch4.6K Views
- EntertainmentCorey Feldman Defends Michael Jackson Over "Leaving Neverland" AllegationsCorey Feldman doesn't believe the accusers are telling the truth.ByAron A.7.1K Views
- MusicMichael Jackson's Nephews Share "MJ" Conspiracies With "Breakfast Club"Taj and Marlon Jackson believe the dissenters are trying to profit off their dead uncle.ByDevin Ch9.1K Views
- MusicMichael Jackson Accusers Share Graphic Details Of Alleged Sex AbuseWade Robson and James Safechuk were on "CBS This Morning" to detail the alleged abuse.ByAlex Zidel10.5K Views
- EntertainmentOprah Winfrey To Host "After Neverland" Q&A With Michael Jackson's AccusersOprah Winfrey will give MJ's accusers a platform to express themselves. ByMitch Findlay1.6K Views
- MusicR. Kelly's Lawyer To Press: "He's A Rock Star, Doesn't Have Nonconsensual Sex"R. Kelly's attorney gets into it with a Chicago-based cultural critic.ByDevin Ch11.2K Views