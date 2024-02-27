Bill Cosby Paranoid Accusers’ Family Might Try To Kill Him Or His Wife: Report

In perhaps the strangest turn of events in this decade, Bill Cosby was released from prison after he was found guilty of sex crimes. Although he’s had a few supporters in his corner, such as Boosie Badazz, he remains a divisive figure at large. The man who was once considered America’s Dad has ultimately become shunned by society at large and it reflects in his lack of public appearances. Most recently, he expressed his concern for his safety when it public. Even with plenty of security, it appears as though Cosby fears for his and his wife’s, Camille Cosby, safety.

Per Radar Online, Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, revealed that the couple “don’t like being prisoners in their own home.” However, out of precaution for their safety, the two haven’t ventured outside much and have been going back-and-forth between their homes in New York City and Massachusetts. According to Wyatt, this is because Cosby “fears for his life.” Wyatt claimed that Cosby’s paranoid that a family member of one of his accusers could kill him. He added that Cosby doesn’t want to leave his home because he thinks someone could murder him “for fame.”

Bill Cosby Reportedly Purchases Firearms Out Of Precaution

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 02: Comedian Bill Cosby and wife Camille O. Cosby walk backstage during the 38th annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on March 2, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for NAACP)

This heightened sense of caution isn’t unwarranted especially because the couple are highly recognizable, Wyatt said. Apparently, the spokesperson also faced threats from relatives of Cosby’s alleged victims and Bill even warned him to “be safe.” As a result, Cosby reportedly purchased two firearms. “He knows what kind of world they live in,” his rep shared. “Who knows what they’d do to him, his wife, daughters, or grandchildren.”

Despite his release, Cosby will likely never have a sense of normalcy again in his life. He was released in Jan. 2021 after his conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. The former comedian faced allegations of sexual assault, rape, and sexual misconduct. He ultimately was sentenced for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constant in 2004, leading to a three to 10 year prison sentence.

