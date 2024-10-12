Kanye West's Harassment Accuser Alleges He Drugged And Sexually Assaulted Her At Diddy Party

Lauren Pisciotta's new allegations are heavy.

Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta has reportedly filed a new 88-page lawsuit against him including various disturbing allegations, according to alleged court documents reportedly obtained by Daily Mail. Chief among them is the claim that Ye allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted Pisciotta at a Diddy party. This follows her previous lawsuit in June accusing the Chicago artist of alleged sexual harassment due to their phone, text, and in-person interactions, allegations that he denied despite not yet forming a legal defense. The former assistant reportedly worked for the Yeezy mogul from 2021 to 2022. She alleges that they first met along with a musician client of hers at a studio session and party cohosted by Kanye and Sean Combs.

At a party, Lauren Pisciotta alleges that Kanye West handed her a drink that made her feel "disoriented" and in a "highly impaired state," per the alleged court documents in addition to the previous sexual harassment lawsuit. She claims that she couldn't remember what happened that night and that her musician client didn't want to talk about it. Pisciotta also alleges that she found out about the alleged incident years later right before Ye fired her, allegedly hearing it straight from his perspective and understanding why her client didn't want to discuss it.

Kanye West & Diddy At The 2016 MTV VMAs

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West and Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy pose together at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

According to the reported court documents, Lauren Pisciotta thought that a studio assistant drugged her but did not force himself onto her in any way. Nevertheless, how she supposedly found out about the alleged sexual assault is because Kanye West's ex-wife (not named in the reported lawsuit, but believed to be Kim Kardashian as his only former spouse at press time) allegedly thought that Ye was having an affair with Pisciotta in November of 2022. The former assistant alleged that Kanye didn't let her reach out to Kim to dispel those affair rumors because they "did kind of hook up a little one time," the lawsuit claims that he told Pisciotta.