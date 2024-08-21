Jason Lee Recalls Working With Kanye West's Sexual Harassment Accuser

Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Jason Lee says Lauren Pisciotta is a "great girl."

Jason Lee recently reflected on his time working with Kanye West and gave his thoughts on the rapper's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who is suing him for alleged sexual harassment. Speaking with VladTV, Lee began by describing her as a "great girl" and praised her as being one of the best assistants he's ever met.

"She's really solid and she was super loyal to Ye. The thing that I hate about watching her go through what she's going through is she's super non-problematic," he said. From there, he explained how all aspects of West's business ran through her.

Kanye West & Jason Lee Attend "Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" Screening

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Ye and Jason Lee attend the jeen-yuhs experience and special screening celebrating Netflix's new documentary, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" at Mother Wolf on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I can say that I never witnessed that," Lee said of the harassment claims. "Every time I witnessed them together, it was professional, but she was-- think about this, his entire world was managed by this one person and all the craziness going on. So, if Meta was taking down his Instagram, I was dealing with her and Instagram to get the Instagram back. If the divorce attorneys wanted to track him down to talk about court with Kim, she had to facilitate all that. Accounting, photoshoots, she literally was the gatekeeper. So, I know she worked closely with him. I know that Bianca, his girl, lived in her apartment building and they used to be cool I believe. He would then go to her house while she was at her house. It became this really crazy relationship. But, I don't know. I didn't see Ye sexually harass her."

Jason Lee Speaks On Working With Kanye West

Pisciotta filed her lawsuit against West back in June, accusing him of breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and fostering a hostile work environment. Check out Lee's full comments on working with West below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jason Lee and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

