Jason Lee Recalls Working With Kanye West's Sexual Harassment Accuser

Kanye West & Jason Lee Attend "Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" Screening

"I can say that I never witnessed that," Lee said of the harassment claims. "Every time I witnessed them together, it was professional, but she was-- think about this, his entire world was managed by this one person and all the craziness going on. So, if Meta was taking down his Instagram, I was dealing with her and Instagram to get the Instagram back. If the divorce attorneys wanted to track him down to talk about court with Kim, she had to facilitate all that. Accounting, photoshoots, she literally was the gatekeeper. So, I know she worked closely with him. I know that Bianca, his girl, lived in her apartment building and they used to be cool I believe. He would then go to her house while she was at her house. It became this really crazy relationship. But, I don't know. I didn't see Ye sexually harass her."