Kanye West's Offensive Tweets May Be Used Against Him In Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 537 Views
FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-GIVENCHY
US rapper Kanye West (C), attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kanye West has made numerous offensive and vulgar posts on X (formerly Twitter) in recent months that may come back to bite him.

Kanye West's rampant offensive posts on X (formerly Twitter) may play a key role as evidence in Lauren Pisciotta's alleged sexual harassment lawsuit. Her lawyer, Arick Fudali, spoke about the case with Complex for a recent interview. In doing so, he shared several of the controversial posts he has in mind.

“I have never, in my entire career of representing alleged victims, seen a defendant tweet out admissions to the case in the middle of litigation and discovery,” Fudali said, as caught by AllHipHop. “This is absolutely a new one.”

Among the alleged posts he read included the following: “I used to f*ck employees in my office.” “That employee—p*ssy hits different.” “Life is about using your position to f*ck the baddest b*tch possible.” “I’m a walking Me Too.” “Grab a b*tch by the p*ssy.” “I’m a big-time perv.”

Fudali continued: “I represent cases against a lot of volatile, unpredictable, high profile individuals who are not afraid to say things. I’ve never seen anything like this: where the defendant is admitting that he’s sexually harasses his employees, while I represent a former employee accusing him of sexual harassment. That is certainly a first for me. As much as I look forward to deposing him, I also very much look forward to trying this case in front of a jury. With only just this evidence, there’s enough at this point.”

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta?
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

Lauren Pisciotta previously served as an assistant to Kanye West. In her lawsuit, she initially accused her ex-boss of allegedly sending her racist and explicit messages and videos as well as fostering a hostile work environment and more. She later filed an amendment, further accusing him of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Diddy. Kanye West has denied all of the allegations.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fudali claimed that Pisciotta is allegedly in hiding after the fallout from her allegations. “Lauren, as I’ve said in public before, is basically in hiding. She is very afraid of Mr. West and Mr. West’s circle and Mr. West’s supporters. She’s received an enormous amount of online backlash and ridicule and hatred,” Fudali said. “Really ugly, gross stuff. So she literally is currently in hiding, and I can’t reveal even the vicinity of where she lives. That’s how serious it is for her right now.”

