Kanye West's rampant offensive posts on X (formerly Twitter) may play a key role as evidence in Lauren Pisciotta's alleged sexual harassment lawsuit. Her lawyer, Arick Fudali, spoke about the case with Complex for a recent interview. In doing so, he shared several of the controversial posts he has in mind.

“I have never, in my entire career of representing alleged victims, seen a defendant tweet out admissions to the case in the middle of litigation and discovery,” Fudali said, as caught by AllHipHop. “This is absolutely a new one.”

Among the alleged posts he read included the following: “I used to f*ck employees in my office.” “That employee—p*ssy hits different.” “Life is about using your position to f*ck the baddest b*tch possible.” “I’m a walking Me Too.” “Grab a b*tch by the p*ssy.” “I’m a big-time perv.”

Fudali continued: “I represent cases against a lot of volatile, unpredictable, high profile individuals who are not afraid to say things. I’ve never seen anything like this: where the defendant is admitting that he’s sexually harasses his employees, while I represent a former employee accusing him of sexual harassment. That is certainly a first for me. As much as I look forward to deposing him, I also very much look forward to trying this case in front of a jury. With only just this evidence, there’s enough at this point.”

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta?

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

Lauren Pisciotta previously served as an assistant to Kanye West. In her lawsuit, she initially accused her ex-boss of allegedly sending her racist and explicit messages and videos as well as fostering a hostile work environment and more. She later filed an amendment, further accusing him of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Diddy. Kanye West has denied all of the allegations.