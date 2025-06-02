Pusha T Delivers Scathing Psychoanalysis Of Why Kanye West Isn't A Man

BY Cole Blake 4.0K Views
"MNIMN" Listening Event
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Kanye West and Pusha T attend the "MNIMN" listening event at Industria Superstudio on September 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Pusha T's interview with GQ comes as Clipse prepares to release their first album in 15 years, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Pusha T spoke about his relationship with Kanye West during a new interview with GQ. revealing exactly why they're no longer friends. He explained that he doesn't respect his former collaborator as a "man" and is unable to hide that opinion of him while they're together. West has lost numerous celebrity friends as a result of his controversial and offensive behavior in recent years.

"We made some great sh*t, bro," Push began. "We did… He's a genius. And his intuition is even more genius level, right? But that's why me and him don't get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don't think he’s a man. He knows it."

He continued: "That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

Earlier in the interview, Pusha T vented about Kanye West's online antics. “It's like, bro, you've been mentioning me, screaming about me… you got every soul believing that I've done such a great injustice to you. And that's a lie. He goes on his rants. The one thing that I can say about him is that he knows that every issue that he's having and crying about online right now, I've told him distinctly about those things, distinctly. So when he gets up there and with his KKK mask and he's screaming behind it like a pro wrestler—he got to scream behind a mask. He don't talk to me like he talks to others," he said.

Clipse Album Release Date

The GQ interview comes after Kanye West recently admitted on X (formerly Twitter) that he misses his friendship with Pusha T. "I miss me and Pusha’s friendship," he wrote after the release of Clipse's new single, "Ace Trumpets."

"Ace Trumpets" arrives ahead of Clipse's highly anticipated reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out. The project marks their first collaborative release in 15 years. The album is due out on July 11.

