Pusha T Appears To Diss Kanye West On New Clipse Song, "So Be It"

BY Cole Blake 1449 Views
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Pusha T performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
The new track will likely be featured on Pusha T and No Malice's upcoming Clipse album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Fans think Pusha T is dissing Kanye West with a bar on the upcoming Clipse song, "So Be It," from their reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out. DJ Hed premiered the song on Instagram Live, this week, and users on social media are already analyzing the lyrics.

“You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took ya b*tch and ya pride in front of me…..” he raps at one point. "Why he dissing Kanye like this?" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to the line. Another complained about the hostility, adding: "Taken a break from dissing Drake to diss Kanye for clout. Why can’t this Grandpa just rap to his 200 fans without baiting Kanye and Drake fans into giving him plays."

The lyrics echo similar comments Pusha T recently made during an interview with GQ, in which he discussed how his friendship with Kanye West fell apart. "We made some great sh*t, bro," Push began. "We did… He's a genius. And his intuition is even more genius level, right? But that's why me and him don't get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don't think he’s a man. He knows it."

Push continued: "That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

Following the release of Clipse's new single, "Ace Trumpets," West wrote on X that he missed his friendship with Push. "I miss me and Pusha’s friendship," he wrote before the GQ interview was published.

When Is The New Clipse Album Dropping?

Both "Ace Trumpets" and "So Be It" will be included on the tracklist of Clipse's new album, Let God Sort Em Out. The project will be dropping on July 11, 2025, over 15 years since the release of their previous project, Til the Casket Drops.

Pharrell Williams will be producing the entirety of the project. John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, and Stove God Cooks will be among the guest appearances on the album.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
