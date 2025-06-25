Pusha T Shouts Out Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, & Playboi Carti

While Pusha T may not be a fan of Travis Scott, he named several rappers he respects during a recent interview with The New York Times' on "Popcast." To many fans on social media's surprise, he named three younger artists with a style very different from his own.

"Ken Carson and the whole Opium collective-- Destroy Lonely and Carti," he said. "I look at what they're doing and I'm like, "Damn, you really got them round up. You rounded everybody up and they're here. They're here for it.' I respect it. I don't wanna do it. It's what they do. We do mosh though sometimes."

As a clip of the comments circulated online, many users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their surprise at Pusha T's take. "Fairs unc know sum," one fan wrote. Others labeled him hypocritical for beefing with Drake but supporting rappers with their own allegations. "So ya f*ck Travis for putting Drake on Meltdown but shout out these woman abusers, got it," one user wrote.

Clipse New Album

Clipse will be releasing their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, on July 11, marking their first album since Til the Casket Drops in 2009. The new effort features collaborations with John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and Stove God Cooks. Pharrell Williams produced the entirety of the project.