Pusha T Shouts Out Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, & Playboi Carti

Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Pusha T performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Pusha T discussed the Opium collective ahead of the release of Clipse's highly-anticipated new album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

While Pusha T may not be a fan of Travis Scott, he named several rappers he respects during a recent interview with The New York Times' on "Popcast." To many fans on social media's surprise, he named three younger artists with a style very different from his own.

"Ken Carson and the whole Opium collective-- Destroy Lonely and Carti," he said. "I look at what they're doing and I'm like, "Damn, you really got them round up. You rounded everybody up and they're here. They're here for it.' I respect it. I don't wanna do it. It's what they do. We do mosh though sometimes."

As a clip of the comments circulated online, many users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their surprise at Pusha T's take. "Fairs unc know sum," one fan wrote. Others labeled him hypocritical for beefing with Drake but supporting rappers with their own allegations. "So ya f*ck Travis for putting Drake on Meltdown but shout out these woman abusers, got it," one user wrote.

Clipse New Album

Clipse will be releasing their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, on July 11, marking their first album since Til the Casket Drops in 2009. The new effort features collaborations with John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and Stove God Cooks. Pharrell Williams produced the entirety of the project.

Pusha T has already been making numerous headlines from the singles he and No Malice have put out thus far. On "So Be It," he disses Travis Scott for putting Drake's verse on "Meltdown." He raps: "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat." He was upset that Scott played him and Pharrell the song without telling them Drake would be on the track. The Toronto rapper disses Pharrell on his verse.

