Travis Scott Finally Begins Pre-Orders For "Jackboys 2"

Travis Scott has officially opened pre-orders for his upcoming album, Jackboys 2, leading to further speculation that the release date is imminent. On the rapper's website, fans can purchase physical and digital versions of the project with different album covers.

One of the two vinyls is listed as the "Mask Cover" while the second is named the "Bolt Cover." For just the digital version of the album, it features the "Gang Cover." There are also CDs and other merchandise available for purchase as well.

While the project still doesn't have a release date, it will likely feature collaborations with a number of popular artists, including Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, GloRilla, Tyla, and 21 Savage, among others. Travis Scott released the lead single from the project, "2000 EXCURSION," on Tuesday.

Travis Scott Pusha T Beef

Travis Scott's promotion of the project comes after Pusha T dissed him on his recent Clipse single, "So Be It." He raps: "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat."

After its release, GQ, published a new portion of their prior interview with Push in which he spoke about the song. He explained that he took issue with Scott playing a version of his song, "Meltdown," for him and Pharrell before adding Drake's verse to the track. The Toronto rapper ended up dissing Pharrell with his contribution. He further referenced Drake dissing Kanye West on Scott's "Sicko Mode," Scott hyping up Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," and more while questioning Scott's loyalty.