Travis Scott, Don Toliver, & Sheck Wes Combine On Lead "Jackboys 2" Single "2000 EXCURSION"

Travis Scott has been teasing Jackboys 2 for quite some time, and it has been theorized that this project would be coming sometime this summer. Overall, there has been a lot of hype for the compilation tape, especially in the midst of Scott's one-sided feud with Pusha T. With Clipse dropping on Friday, some have wondered if Scott would drop on the same day.
While a release date for the project is still unknown, pre-orders did open up today. In fact, these pre-orders came with a new song called "2000 Excursion." This is a track that was once known as "B&B" in various snippets. However, we now have an official version of the song.
This cut features Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, with Scott serving as the anchor for the track. Furthermore, we have a drum sample from Kanye West's 2010 track "POWER." Whether or not Ye approved of this usage of his song, remains to be seen.
Either way, this song comes with a dark, upbeat mood to it. Toliver's vocals shine on the hook, while Sheck Wes and Travis seem to be embodying the same vibe. It is the kind of track you would expect from these three, and one has to wonder if the album itself will contain further experimentation. As it stands, GloRilla, Tyla, and 21 Savage are supposed to be featured on the album.
Jackboys & Travis Scott - 2000 Excursion
Quotable Lyrics:
New basket, pourin' me up, no plastic, styrofoam cup
I'm on the Southside whippin' the truck
On tracks, not givin' a fuck, on wax, not givin' a fuck (Woo)
Like JELEEL!, not givin' a fuck, yeah (Woo)