Travis Scott And Cactus Jack Unveil "JACKBOYS 2" Digital Deluxe Editions

jackboys-2-digital deluxe-stream jackboys-2-digital deluxe-stream
Travis Scott and Cactus Jack have shared three new digital deluxe versions of "JACKBOYS 2" with three new songs.

On July 13, Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack record label released JACKBOYS 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 compilation album.

Narrated by the legendary Bun B, the tracklist includes all of the major players on the label, including Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and SoFaygo. Scott also enlisted features from a significant number of his peers, including Waka Flocka Flame, Kodak Black, Future, Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, GloRilla, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, 21 Savage, and SahBabii.

Now, just a couple of days after the album's original release, Cactus Jack has already released a deluxe edition of JACKBOYS 2. Three different deluxe editions, to be exact, each with different cover art. As of writing, the three new versions of the album are only available on the JACKBOYS website.

The first digital deluxe edition comes with the solo Scott track "DA WIZARD." The second one includes "TRIP OUT," a track featuring Sheck Wes and Yeat. Wallie The Sensei handles the third digital deluxe track, titled "110 SOUTH," by himself. Each version costs 7.99 USD, meaning fans will have to cough up nearly $30 if they want to have every track.

Commercially, JACKBOYS 2 seems poised to have a big week. Per chart data on X (formerly Twitter), the album earned 36 million Spotify streams in its first day. As of writing, it is sixth on the iTunes Store charts. It is also at the very top of the Apple Music Top Albums chart. These digital deluxe releases will only help the album continue to perform well. You can listen to the new tracks on the JACKBOYS website.

Travis Scott & JACKBOYS - JACKBOYS 2 (Digital Deluxe Edition)

JACKBOYS 2 Deluxe tracklist:

  1. JB2 RADIO
  2. CHAMPAIN & VACAY
  3. 2000 EXCURSION
  4. KICK OUT
  5. DUMBO
  6. MM3
  7. VELOUR
  8. CONTEST
  9. ILMB
  10. WHERE WAS YOU
  11. NO COMMENTS
  12. BEEP BEEP
  13. PBT
  14. SHYNE
  15. OUTSIDE
  16. CAN'T STOP
  17. FLORIDA FLOW
  18. DA WIZARD
  19. TRIP OUT
  20. 110 SOUTH
