Travis Scott And Cactus Jack Unveil "JACKBOYS 2" Digital Deluxe Editions

Travis Scott and Cactus Jack have shared three new digital deluxe versions of "JACKBOYS 2" with three new songs.

Commercially, JACKBOYS 2 seems poised to have a big week. Per chart data on X (formerly Twitter), the album earned 36 million Spotify streams in its first day. As of writing, it is sixth on the iTunes Store charts. It is also at the very top of the Apple Music Top Albums chart. These digital deluxe releases will only help the album continue to perform well. You can listen to the new tracks on the JACKBOYS website.

The first digital deluxe edition comes with the solo Scott track "DA WIZARD." The second one includes "TRIP OUT," a track featuring Sheck Wes and Yeat. Wallie The Sensei handles the third digital deluxe track, titled "110 SOUTH," by himself. Each version costs 7.99 USD, meaning fans will have to cough up nearly $30 if they want to have every track.

Now, just a couple of days after the album's original release, Cactus Jack has already released a deluxe edition of JACKBOYS 2. Three different deluxe editions, to be exact, each with different cover art. As of writing, the three new versions of the album are only available on the JACKBOYS website.

