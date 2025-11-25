Travis Scott Reveals He Made An Entire Album While On Tour

A video of Travis Scott revealing that he made an entire album while on the road for his recently concluded Circus Maximus Tour is circulating on social media. It's unclear when the clip was recorded, but in it, he confirms that the new music will be dropping "soon."

"Oh yeah, like a whole album," he said when asked if he's been working on anything. As for when fans will be able to hear it, he added: "Soon, hopefully. Yeah, I made a whole album on tour."

Fans on social media appear to be having doubts that the album is actually coming "soon." When Kurrco shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), one user replied: "soon means 2-5 years btw rappers changed the meaning." Another remarked: "This sh*t isn’t dropping for another 2 years at least lol." Others noted that the clip could've been referring to Jackboys 2, depending on when it was filmed.

Travis Scott "Circus Maximus Tour"

Travis Scott wrapped up his Circus Maximus Tour with a show in Mumbai, India, on November 19. In doing so, he made history by headlining the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time, according to Billboard. The concerts made $265.1 million with 2.1 million tickets sold.

Scott originally set out on the road back in October 2023 with a leg in North America. He ended up performing in 20 countries across six different continents. While doing so, he brought out several high-profile guests. They included Kanye West, Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Veeze, and Nav.

If Scott was referring to JackBoys 2 in the recently surfaced video, he ended up dropping that project back in July. It marked his second compilation album with the rest of his Cactus Jack Records imprint. In addition to his label members Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, and Wallie the Sensei, Scott also worked with Playboi Carti, Future, SahBabii, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, GloRilla, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Kodak Black on the project.