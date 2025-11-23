Travis Scott Hints At Adidas Y3 Collaboration In Vegas

The Travis Scott Y3 rumors picked up real momentum after the rapper appeared in adidas Y3 apparel during the Las Vegas F1. The sighting came at a strange time, especially since the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low just dropped and pushed his Nike run even further.

His Jordan collaborations helped define modern sneaker culture, so any hint of a shift carries weight. The images raised questions because they felt intentional. Nothing about the look seemed accidental, and Travis rarely wears anything without purpose.

The timing also lines up with a broader moment in the sneaker world. adidas is still rebuilding its roster and working to fill the space left after major partnership exits. Y3 sits in a different lane than regular adidas releases, but the brand has always been tied to experimentation and cult design language.

A Travis connection would instantly change the temperature around the label. It would also take him into a space where lifestyle design meets performance tech in a way that fits his aesthetic.

The move would be surprising, but not shocking. Travis has always enjoyed flipping expectations and shifting between creative lanes from music to apparel to sneakers.

Is Travis Scott Leaving Jordan?

Travis just released his latest Air Jordan 1 Low, which continued his run of high profile Nike drops. Switching to adidas now would be a loud move. The Jordan 1 Low still dominates resale charts and remains tied to some of his biggest moments.

A jump to Y3 would send mixed reactions through the community. Some fans would welcome a fresh direction, while others would see it as an abrupt break from a legendary Nike chapter. It’s the kind of scenario that shows how unpredictable Travis can be.