Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” Returns To Celbrate 35th Anniversary

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" returns in its classic form as the silhouette celebrates its 35th anniversary next year. The colorway is an important player in the Jordan timeline, and it remains one of the clearest examples of how Tinker Hatfield blended performance design with bold style.

The look helped define early 90s basketball footwear and still feels sharp today. The White Infrared pairing became iconic because it captured the clean, fast energy of Jordan’s game.

It also marked a moment when Nike pushed visible tech into the spotlight through the heel Air unit. The Air Jordan 6 has always carried a strong sense of identity. The visible spoiler on the heel, the sculpted paneling, and the lace toggle created a blueprint that later models borrowed from.

This design reflected MJ’s path toward his first championship run and became part of his legacy. The White Infrared colorway stood out on court and on posters, which helped cement its place for collectors and newer fans who want one of the most important pairs in his lineage.

The Air Jordan 6 White Infrared returns with smooth white leather across the upper. Infrared accents hit the midsole, heel tab, and lace toggle for that classic pop.

Perforated panels give the shoe a breathable look while the black tongue adds contrast. The icy translucent outsole brings back the original finish. The Jumpman logo sits clean on the tongue with the traditional lace lock holding everything in place.

The shape stays true to the early 90s cut. The pair balances simplicity and energy in a way few colorways do, which explains why it continues to matter.