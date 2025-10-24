Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Officially Returns This November

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is officially returning this November, bringing back one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan Brand history. Originally released in 1996, the “Taxi” helped define the late ’90s era of basketball sneakers with its clean, luxurious look.

It’s a colorway deeply tied to Michael Jordan’s dominance on the court, most memorably worn during the Bulls’ championship run. This 2025 version keeps the heritage alive with a nearly identical design to the original.

The upper combines clean white leather with textured black overlays and subtle gold eyelets for a sharp, timeless contrast. Small hits of red and yellow add just enough flair to make the pair pop without overpowering its minimal design.

As one of the earliest Air Jordan models to feature Zoom Air cushioning, the Jordan 12 not only looked premium but also delivers a top-tier performance. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, its rising sun-inspired stitching and sleek lines gave it a bold yet elegant feel.

The now out official photos highlight its return in stunning detail, showcasing the craftsmanship and nostalgic energy that made it a fan favorite from day one.

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” features a white tumbled leather upper contrasted by black lizard-textured mudguards. Metallic gold eyelets add a premium touch, while red Jumpman logos and yellow heel tabs complete the signature look.

Also te shoe sits atop a black and white sole with carbon fiber shank plates for added support. Further a “23” is embroidered on the heel, finishing the design with a nod to Jordan’s legacy.

This version stays true to the original 1996 release, maintaining its balance of performance tech and sleek style that continues to define the Air Jordan 12.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” will be released on November 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike