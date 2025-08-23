First Look At The 2025 Return Of The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” returns in November, reviving the iconic white, black, and gold colorway tied to Michael Jordan’s championship run.

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is set to make its long-awaited return in November, bringing back one of the most beloved colorways in the Jordan line. First introduced in 1996, the “Taxi” quickly became a favorite thanks to its simple yet bold design.

The white and black build paired with gold eyelets created a look that was both clean and striking. It’s a colorway that blends casual wear with on-court performance, staying true to Jordan Brand’s roots. This latest reissue sticks close to the original formula.

Fans will notice the signature white leather upper and textured black mudguard, finished off with metallic gold accents that highlight the lace loops. The shoe earned its “Taxi” name from the subtle yellow touches underfoot, which nod back to the iconic checkerboard cabs of New York City.

The Air Jordan 12 itself holds an important place in sneaker history. Michael Jordan wore the model during the 1996–97 NBA season, leading the Chicago Bulls to another championship. It was also the shoe he had on during the legendary “Flu Game,” cementing the silhouette in basketball lore.

The photos provided showcase the timeless design, a reminder of why the “Taxi” remains one of the most celebrated Air Jordan colorways ever released.

Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” features a crisp white leather upper with a quilted design that defines the silhouette. Also a textured black mudguard wraps around the shoe, giving it structure and contrast.

Metallic gold eyelets provide a touch of luxury at the laces, while red and yellow details appear on the outsole and heel tab. Further, the tongue is stamped with a black Jumpman logo, adding to its classic appeal.

The heel carries the signature “23” branding and Jordan text strip. With its mix of premium materials and heritage details, the “Taxi” embodies everything fans love about the Air Jordan line.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” will be released on November 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

