Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Returns With New Photos

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is back with new detailed photos, showcasing one of the most beloved colorways in the Jordan line. Known for its timeless mix of black and white leather, the "Taxi" has always stood out as a clean, versatile sneaker.

Fresh images confirm the pair stays true to its classic look while highlighting its subtle gold and red accents. The "Taxi" 12 has long been one of the most popular iterations of the model.

Originally released in 1996, the shoe has been reissued several times and always manages to sell quickly. Its balance of performance roots and lifestyle appeal keeps it relevant decades after its debut.

With updated materials and a sharp presentation, the latest release is shaping up to be another essential pickup. Michael Jordan wore the Jordan 12 during the 1996-97 NBA season. That was a year that included his fifth championship with the Chicago Bulls.

The shoe was built for durability and comfort, designed with Zoom Air cushioning and a supportive midsole. That history only adds to the excitement surrounding any return of the "Taxi" colorway.

The detailed photos show the signature “TWO 3” embroidery on the tongue. Overall fans can expect this release to stay true to form.

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” features a white tumbled leather upper paired with black mudguards in textured leather. Also gold lace eyelets add a touch of luxury near the collar.

Red and yellow accents appear on the outsole, with a bold Jumpman logo at the toe. The heel tab also displays “JORDAN” with Michael Jordan’s iconic phrase below. Further the back features the classic number 23 in red.

The tongue carries the stitched “TWO 3” lettering, a signature detail of the model. A black midsole with carbon fiber shank plates completes the look, maintaining the Taxi’s place as one of the cleanest Jordans.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” will be released on November 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.