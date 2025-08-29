Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Returns With Classic Details

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is officially back, with new in-hand photos and a confirmed release date. Known for its crisp white and black leather build, the Taxi has long been a staple of Jordan Brand’s catalog.

Gold eyelets and red detailing give the sneaker its signature pop, while the simple palette ensures it remains one of the cleanest Jordans ever designed. Originally dropping in 1996, the Air Jordan 12 was Michael Jordan’s weapon of choice during the 1996–97 NBA season.

He wore it throughout the Chicago Bulls’ championship run, solidifying its place in history. The Taxi colorway, in particular, became instantly recognizable for its versatility both on and off the court. Every retro release since then has only fueled its legendary status among collectors.

The new photos highlight the shoe’s quality leather and fine details, confirming Jordan Brand’s commitment to staying true to the OG look. With its mix of heritage design and timeless style, the Air Jordan 12 Taxi represents the best of what retro Jordans can offer.

As seen in the shots provided, this release looks set to satisfy longtime fans and bring in a new wave of collectors eager to own a piece of basketball history.

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” features a white leather upper paired with black overlays and a black outsole. Gold accents hit the top eyelets, while red and yellow details appear on the heel and tongue for contrast.

The number 23 sits at the heel above a black midsole. Black Jumpman branding covers the tongue, while the pull tab reads “Quality Inspired by the Greatest Player Ever.”

With its clean design and classic build, this retro maintains everything fans loved about the original 1996 release.