The Yeat x Nike Air Max Goadome marks the rapper’s first official sneaker collaboration, bridging his Lifestyle Corp brand with Nike’s ACG heritage. The collaboration reimagines the trail-ready boot with a dark and somewhat industrial twist fitting Yeat’s futuristic style.

Built with premium black leather, the upper features metallic studs across the eyestays and panels, giving the utilitarian silhouette a high-fashion edge. Custom metallic lace tips and details engraved with Yeat’s triangular eye logo add to the personalized touch.

Subtle Nike branding remains, with a mini Swoosh pressed into the heel, keeping the design rooted in its rugged origins. The boot’s durable frame sits atop visible Air cushioning, a usual look of Nike’s All Conditions Gear line, blending streetwear appeal with outdoor functionality.

Presented in exclusive black-and-yellow packaging, the box sports both Nike’s ACG logo and Yeat’s signature branding in bold contrast. It’s a full-circle collaboration that speaks to Yeat’s creative control and Nike’s willingness to experiment beyond tuypical footwear.

The model will drop exclusively at ComplexCon Las Vegas on October 25, coinciding with Yeat’s live performance at the event. The photos showcase the fusion of luxury detailing and utilitarian design, proving the Air Max Goadome’s versatility as both a streetwear statement and a functional winter staple.

