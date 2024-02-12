Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Ash Green” Officially Unveiled

The Nike ACG Air Exploraid is gearing up for the release of its upcoming "Ash Green" colorway, offering a fresh take on the popular trail running sneaker. This new iteration features a sleek blue/grey color scheme that combines style with functionality, perfect for hitting the trails. Designed for outdoor adventures, the ACG Air Exploraid provides the traction, stability, and support needed to tackle rugged terrain with confidence. Its durable construction and responsive cushioning ensure a comfortable ride, no matter the distance.

With its versatile design and reliable performance, the Nike ACG Air Exploraid is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts and urban explorers alike. The upcoming "Ash Green" colorway offers a fresh and modern aesthetic that stands out from the crowd, ensuring you look good while conquering any terrain. Don't miss your chance to add the Nike ACG Air Exploraid in "Ash Green" to your sneaker rotation. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to fly off the shelves. Whether you're hitting the trails or exploring the city, the ACG Air Exploraid has got you covered.

"Ash Green" Nike ACG Air Exploraid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved black rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers are constructed from a black mesh base, with blue and grey overlays. A lacing system extends to the toebox for maximum support. Nike branding and ACG branding are found on the tongues and sides. Overall, this sneaker is engineered for performance and is found in a clean colorway,

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Ash Green” will be released on February 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

