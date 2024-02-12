Nike Mac Attack “Better With Age” Coming Soon

The Nike Mac Attack is set to make waves with its upcoming "Better With Age" colorway, adding a patriotic touch to its lineup. Featuring a bold red, white, and blue color scheme, these sneakers are sure to catch your attention wherever you go. The classic combination of colors gives the Mac Attack a timeless and versatile look that pays homage to its heritage. With its sleek design and comfortable construction, the Nike Mac Attack offers both style and performance. The "Better With Age" iteration adds a unique twist to the silhouette, blending retro vibes with modern flair.

The Nike Mac Attack continues to solidify its place as a staple in sneaker culture, drawing inspiration from its rich history while embracing contemporary trends. The "Better With Age" colorway celebrates the enduring appeal of the Mac Attack, showcasing its timeless design in a fresh new light. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to fly off the shelves. Don't miss your chance to add a touch of Americana to your sneaker rotation with the Nike Mac Attack in "Better With Age."

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus Drift “White/Black” Release Details Revealed

"Better With Age" Nike Mac Attack

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. White mesh and cream leather dominate the uppers. The theme continues with white laces and an all-navy sock liner. A navy Swoosh adds a new dimension to the sneakers. Nike branding sits on the tongue, in navy. White Nike branding is found on the heels and on the navy leather heel tab. Finally, a small red detail can be found near the top of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mac Attack “Better With Age” will be released on May 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Zoom Drive x Drake's NOCTA "White" Official Photos

[Via]