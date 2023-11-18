Nike Mac Attack “Game Royal” Drop Details

The Nike Mac Attack, originally released in 1984 as John McEnroe's signature tennis sneaker, has transformed over time into a casual shoe that blends performance and style. Its high-top design delivers crucial ankle support, ideal for intense tennis matches and other activities. The shoe's upper features a mix of materials that ensure durability and a distinct appearance. While it was initially designed for tennis players, the Mac Attack's influence has reached beyond the court and into everyday fashion. Its sole offers cushioning that's comfortable for both sports and casual wear, catering to various lifestyles.

Distinctive design elements, including the Nike Swoosh on the side and the tongue branding, make the Mac Attack recognizable. With a variety of color options, wearers can match their personal preferences. Nike's commitment to innovation and performance is evident in the Mac Attack's construction. Though not as well-known as other Nike sneakers, the Mac Attack has established its unique place as a fusion of style and functionality. Whether you're stepping onto the court or seeking a statement piece for casual outings, the Nike Mac Attack offers the perfect blend of performance and flair.

"Game Royal" Nike Mac Attack

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather and mesh dominate the uppers, with more white overlays. The theme continues with white laces and an all-white sock liner. A blue Swoosh, and blue leather overlays near the heel and sock liner, add a new dimension to the sneakers. Nike branding sits on the tongue, atop checkered branding. Blue Nike branding is found on the heels, and on the black leather heel tab.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Mac Attack “Game Royal” will be released in February 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

