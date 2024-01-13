Nike Mac Attack "OG" Officially Restocking This Month

The Nike Mac Attack is gearing up for a highly-anticipated comeback, bringing back the beloved "OG" colorway that originally hit the shelves in June of last year. This iconic edition boasts a classic combination of grey, black, and white tones, presenting a sleek and timeless design that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts. The "OG" colorway has become synonymous with the Mac Attack's appeal, showcasing a perfect balance of neutral shades that add versatility to the sneaker's aesthetic.

The upcoming restock of the "OG" edition is generating excitement among fans who missed out on the initial release or are eager to add another pair to their collection. With its clean lines and minimalist design, the Nike Mac Attack has secured its place in sneaker culture. The return of the "OG" colorway is a nod to the enduring popularity of this silhouette, combining retro charm with a contemporary vibe. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement, the Nike Mac Attack in its classic "OG" colorway is poised to capture attention and offer a timeless addition to your sneaker rotation.

"OG" Nike Mac Attack

Image via Nike

Firstly, the sneaker begins with some grey leather and mesh all throughout the supper. Secondly, we are met with black materials thanks to the leather Nike swoosh, back heel, and then mesh on the toe box. Lastly, we get a checkerboard on the tongue, which is black and blue. It's a nice look that is backed up with a red Nike logo.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Mac Attack "OG" is going to restock on January 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

