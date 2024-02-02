Nike Mac Attack “Wimbledon” Drop Details

Step into the spotlight with the Nike Mac Attack, a sneaker that merges classic style with contemporary flair, and get ready for the upcoming "Wimbledon" colorway. This iteration pays homage to the iconic tennis tournament, infusing the sneakers with a touch of timeless elegance. The "Wimbledon" colorway features a clean and crisp aesthetic, with predominantly white uppers, complemented by subtle green and purple accents. The color scheme not only nods to the tournament's traditional colors but also adds a touch of sophistication to the Mac Attack silhouette.

Designed for both comfort and style, the Nike Mac Attack is a versatile choice for those who appreciate a blend of athletic heritage and modern design. As the "Wimbledon" colorway prepares to hit the shelves, sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate stepping into a pair that captures the spirit of the tennis court while maintaining a fashion-forward edge. Whether you're a tennis enthusiast or simply a fan of timeless sneakers, the Nike Mac Attack in the "Wimbledon" colorway offers a winning combination of classic aesthetics and contemporary appeal. Get ready to make a statement both on and off the court with this stylish and versatile sneaker.

"Wimbledon" Nike Mac Attack

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather and mesh dominate the uppers, with some green overlays. The theme continues with white laces and an all-white sock liner. A purple Swoosh adds a new dimension to the sneakers. Nike branding sits on the tongue, atop checkered branding. White Nike branding is found on the heels, and on the black leather heel tab. Overall, this pair is consistent with the Wimbledon branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mac Attack “Wimbledon” will be released in May 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

