Yeat, Quavo, and Lil Yachty Wear The Yeat x Nike Goadome

The Yeat x Nike Goadome collaboration just made its public debut, spotted on Yeat, Lil Yachty, and Quavo during ComplexCon weekend. The long-awaited pair continues Nike’s effort to link music culture with streetwear, turning the tough Goadome boot into a fresh fashion statement.

The project builds on Yeat’s growing partnership with Nike, which recently expanded through his Lyfestyle Corporation clothing line. First made for outdoor use, the Goadome has always stood for strength and adaptability.

With Yeat’s version, that idea gets a modern twist. The design keeps its sturdy frame but adds new textures, eye-catching details, and a luxury touch that matches Yeat’s bold style. It’s the same mix of raw energy and futuristic design that defines his music and image.

Yeat’s partnership with Nike goes beyond fashion it’s a creative link between two forces shaping today’s culture. From his mysterious branding to Nike’s long history of innovation, this Goadome feels like a natural next step.

It connects Yeat’s underground beginnings with a global platform, turning a practical boot into a cultural statement. In the photos, Yeat, Quavo, and Lil Yachty wear the boots with matching Lyfestyle outfits, blending tactical and streetwear elements.

Their ComplexCon appearance gave fans the first real look at the collaboration, setting up what could be one of Nike’s biggest upcoming drops.

Yeat x Nike Goadome



The Yeat x Nike Air Max Goadome features a blacked-out design with a premium leather upper and bold metallic accents. Also the boot includes Air Max cushioning underfoot, blending rugged durability with urban comfort.

Yeat’s signature Lyfestyle logo appears across the tongue and heel, adding subtle personal branding. Further, thick soles and tonal stitching complete the industrial-inspired look.