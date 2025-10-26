Yeat Brings Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty & More To ComplexCon Set

Yeat's 30-track set also included special appearances from BNYX, Che, xaviersobased, Quavo, and Sheck Wes.

ComplexCon hosted some killer performances last night (Saturday, October 25) in Las Vegas, including shows from Clipse, Peso Pluma, and a star-studded set from Yeat. He's celebrating a pretty great 2025 after his DANGEROUS SUMMER project, and he tapped a whole lot of special guests to help him electrify the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Specifically, across the 30-plus-song set, the California native tapped Che and xaviersobased to perform their "MANNEQUIN" collab and also enlisted Sheck Wes, Quavo, BNYX, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, and Don Toliver for the shindig. Complex shared the full setlist, and there were even some unreleased tracks, mashups, neat transitions, and various eras of his career so far in there.

Yeat and Don Toliver's link-up in particular should come as no surprise to fans. They have a collaborative album coming soon, which should be a pretty compelling sonic fusion if their collabs and performances so far are any solid indication.

Also, with the 2093 MC expanding his circle even more, we're sure we will get brand new team-ups for him in the future. Seeing him connect with Che and xaviersobased, for example, is a very promising development.

Yeat Setlist

Elsewhere, though, Yeat is taking his brand to new heights. He recently collaborated with Nike for a "Lyfestyle" collection, which includes tees, a hoodie, shorts, a jersey, and of course, a balaclava. In addition, a Nike Air Max Goadome collaboration is also building a lot of hype, so we will see to what extent this partnership will continue. It might not be what you expect from the 25-year-old if you listen to his music, but the resonance is still undeniable.

Still, Yeat's big 2025 might end up even larger. He recently collaborated with Drake again on the Julia Wolf-assisted ICEMAN single "Dog House," which some fans doubt will even appear on the 6ix God's solo album's final tracklist.

Nevertheless, it still hit big, and caused the conversation you would expect from this era of Drizzy moves and collabs. If the new album does come out this year, though, it would be a big win for his "IDGAF" collaborator as well.

