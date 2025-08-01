Yeat Swears To A Higher Power In New "PUT IT ONG" Music Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 36 Views
Yeat PUT IT ONG Music Video Hip Hop News
Image via Yeat
This is the opening track on the new Yeat project "DANGEROUS SUMMER," which features BNYX, SahBabii, Don Toliver, NGeeYL, and FKA twigs.

Yeat is doubling down on his rage artistry and pushing it even further on his new project DANGEROUS SUMMER, which contains contributions from NGeeYL, BNYX, FKA twigs, Don Toliver, and SahBabii. Its opening track "PUT IT ONG" shows this right off the bat, and we now have a new music video for it.

There are a few trademarks present on this song: buzzing bass, cycling synths, ethereal background vocals, and dizzying flows and deliveries. But with some darker tones, more relentless performances, and the generally harsh presentation, it's clear that this formula still has room for freshness.

As for the music video, Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade crafted yet another visual eye candy explosion. The setting this time around is a colorful, hazy, moonlit carnival, and dancers and smoke effects give it a much more moody and brooding atmosphere.

While neither artistic approach here reinvents the wheel by any means, it's still a great match that evokes DANGEROUS SUMMER's best qualities. Along with other highlights like "IM YEAT," we will see how the rest of the tracklist shapes up.

Read More: Drake Brings Out Yeat During Day 2 Of His Wireless Festival Headliner

Yeat – "PUT IT ONG"

What's more is that this new project follows some of Yeat's extracurricular travels as of late. He joined Drake onstage in London for his Wireless Festival takeover, and also popped out at Sexyy Red's residency in the city. The California native is not the biggest hip-hop star in the world, but the notoriety he already built up continues to surprise haters and detractors every day.

However, some of that negativity also translates to his artistic peers. Yeat's in the middle of beef, but he's not participating in it. The situation concerns his collab album plans with Don Toliver, and it seems like Ken Carson took issue with that online. Ken and Don threw shots at one another, but we've heard nothing from the Tonka enthusiast.

In all likelihood, he will just continue to let his work speak for itself, and DANGEROUS SUMMER is his latest example. "PUT IT ONG" will open that tracklist up on a high note, and hopefully more visuals emerge in this era that are as fitting and well-crafted.

Read More: Yeat And Don Toliver Reveal Joint Album Plans Ahead Of Festival Appearance

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
