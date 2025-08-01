Yeat Swears To A Higher Power In New "PUT IT ONG" Music Video

Yeat is doubling down on his rage artistry and pushing it even further on his new project DANGEROUS SUMMER, which contains contributions from NGeeYL, BNYX, FKA twigs, Don Toliver, and SahBabii. Its opening track "PUT IT ONG" shows this right off the bat, and we now have a new music video for it.

There are a few trademarks present on this song: buzzing bass, cycling synths, ethereal background vocals, and dizzying flows and deliveries. But with some darker tones, more relentless performances, and the generally harsh presentation, it's clear that this formula still has room for freshness.

As for the music video, Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade crafted yet another visual eye candy explosion. The setting this time around is a colorful, hazy, moonlit carnival, and dancers and smoke effects give it a much more moody and brooding atmosphere.

While neither artistic approach here reinvents the wheel by any means, it's still a great match that evokes DANGEROUS SUMMER's best qualities. Along with other highlights like "IM YEAT," we will see how the rest of the tracklist shapes up.

Yeat – "PUT IT ONG"

What's more is that this new project follows some of Yeat's extracurricular travels as of late. He joined Drake onstage in London for his Wireless Festival takeover, and also popped out at Sexyy Red's residency in the city. The California native is not the biggest hip-hop star in the world, but the notoriety he already built up continues to surprise haters and detractors every day.

However, some of that negativity also translates to his artistic peers. Yeat's in the middle of beef, but he's not participating in it. The situation concerns his collab album plans with Don Toliver, and it seems like Ken Carson took issue with that online. Ken and Don threw shots at one another, but we've heard nothing from the Tonka enthusiast.

In all likelihood, he will just continue to let his work speak for itself, and DANGEROUS SUMMER is his latest example. "PUT IT ONG" will open that tracklist up on a high note, and hopefully more visuals emerge in this era that are as fitting and well-crafted.