Music
Yeat Announces "Dangerous Summer" EP And It's Dropping Sooner Than You Think
Yeat says that he won't be doing any form of roll out for his new EP titled, "Dangerous Summer," which drops later this week.
By
Cole Blake
July 28, 2025
