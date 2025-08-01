Yeat Takes It Back To The Underground In Surprise Album, "DANGEROUS SUMMER"

Yeat hit the stage with Drake in London at the Wireless Festival ahead of the release of Dangerous Summer. The two have built a rapport.

Yeat just shook up the summer with DANGEROUS SUMMER, a surprise ten-track EP that landed less than four days after it was announced.

The project dropped with no rollout, no promo campaign, and no deluxe version planned. It’s Yeat in raw form—urgent, chaotic, and in total control.

The EP arrives nine months after LYFESTYLE, his more polished release from last October. But DANGEROUS SUMMER trades luxury for grit.

Yeat ditches the gloss for something darker and more experimental, built around his signature warped flows, distorted 808s, and eerie soundscapes. There’s no fluff—just pure noise and energy.

Even though Yeat runs most of the show solo, he brings a few trusted names into the mix. Don Toliver rides shotgun on the booming “2TONE.” SahBabii drifts through the spaced-out “M.F.U.”

FKA twigs adds haunting elegance to “FLY NITË,” and NGeeYL brings Southern heat to “OH I DID.” BNYX links with Yeat on “IM YEAT,” producing and rapping with the same reckless confidence.

The visuals for the project go just as hard. Harmony Korine, known for Spring Breakers, shot the cover in Florida using live alligators. His EDGLRD collective helped push the surreal, dystopian vibe, matching Yeat’s brand of futuristic chaos.

Yeat isn’t chasing hits or chasing trends. He’s building something fans have to decode. With DANGEROUS SUMMER, the Portland native doubles down on his cult appeal, proving once again he’s in a lane of his own.

DANGEROUS SUMMER - Yeat

Official Tracklist

1. PUT IT ONG

2. LOCO

3. LOOSE LEAF

4. OH I DID (feat. NGeeYL)

5. COMË N GO

6. [ADL IS COMING]

7. IM YEAT (feat. BNYX®)

8. M.F.U. (feat. SahBabii)

9. 2TONE (feat. Don Toliver)

10. FLY NITË (feat. FKA twigs)

11. GROWING PAINS

