Yeat Declares He's A One-Of-One On BNYX-Produced "IM YEAT"

Yeat and BNYX have always been a perfect pairing and on their latest collab "IM YEAT," their chemistry is on full display again.

Yeat and BNYX's come up together has been extraordinary to watch unfold. Since about 2021-2022, the unofficial duo has carved out a niche sound that's now in high demand. That of course would be rage which other artists like Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Playboi Carti have also helped perpetuate.

Now that Yeat is as big as he is, he feels that he's on a different plane of existence to some degree. That's a belief that he's displayed on numerous tracks and he's doing the same on "IM YEAT."

"What you want? What you want? Spell it out for me (A-B-C) / What you want? It don’t matter, it don’t matter / It don't matter 'cause I'm, I'm Yeat (I-I-)" he proclaims.

BNYX's beat shines just as bright as the MC with its dystopian and alien-like vibe. It feels like that with its grand and buzzy synths. It's also incredibly hype, especially with it's "(Yah-yeet-yah, yah-yeet-yah)" chants in the intro.

There's a chance that is sampled from one of the two times Yeat performed the cut. He debuted two days after concocting it at the splash! Festival in Germany, on July 5. Then, he brought it out for the BEACH, PLEASE! folks in Romania, on July 10.

Overall, it's a pure banger and one that exudes confidence to the utmost degree. Check it out below.

Yeat & BNYX "IM YEAT"

Quotable Lyrics:

For a hundred bands, I, I wouldn't even leave the bed (Yeah)
Huh, watch this, watch life get easy, baby (Yeah, come on)
When you live like me, this shit get breezy, the sh*t get chilly (Yeah)
I just flew out a new b*tch, next day, she just came out from Chile (Yeah)
What you want? It don't matter, I'm Yeat (That's easy, baby)
What you want? It don't matter (That's easy, baby, I'm Yeat)

