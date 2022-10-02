OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Ep. 19 Features Songs From Kodak Black, Lucki, & More
Oliver and G0homeroger showcased a star-studded list of artists for the latest OVO Sound Radio.
The 19th episode of Season 4 of OVO Sound Radio is here, highlighting tracks from the biggest artists. Among those included on the star-studded tracklist include Kodak Black, Lucki, G Herbo, and more.
Oliver and G0homeroger each put forth one set for the show.
For Oliver’s tracks, he kicked things off with multiple songs by Kodak Black, before moving on to Lucki’s new collaboration with Future, “Kapitol Denim.” He finished things with a Timbaland’s remix of Whitney Houston’s iconic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
As for G0homeroger, Lucki was given the spotlight yet again, while other artists to receive a play included Yeat, Lil Gotit, and PGF Nuk, among others.
Check out the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.
Oliver Set:
Kodak Black – Walk
Kodak Black – Spin
Drego & Beno, Tee Grizzley & Sada Baby – Wit it (feat. Lil Yachty)
Fenix Flexin – 1,2,3,4
Lucki & Future – Kapitol Denim
Icewear Vezzo – Richer
Moneybagg Yo – Blow
EST Gee – Both Arms
Lil Jairmy – Otherside
Icewear Vezzo – They Can’t FWM
G Herbo – Blues (feat. Future)
FNF Chop – Repeat (feat. Fivio Foreign)
D-Block Europe – 4 The Win
D-Block Europe – Buy It Plain / Flowers
D-Block Europe – Bando Baby Diaries
Clavish – Public Figure
B-Lovee – One Time (feat. Ice Spice, Skillibeng, J.I the Prince of N.Y)
Vybz Kartel – Amazing (feat. Stefflon Don)
D-Block Europe – She’s Not Anyone (feat. Burna Boy)
Black Sherif – Second Sermon (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)
N’Dinga Gaba – Summer Breeze (Fka Mash Re-glitch) (feat. Sahffi)
FKA Mash & Sio – Bumblebee
Rochelle Jordan – SITUATION (&ME Remix)
Lil Silva & BADBADNOTGOOD – To The Floor
Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Timbaland Remix)
G0homeroger Set:
Heembeezy – Face no Book
LUCKI & Future – KAPITOL DENIM
LUCKI – LIFE MOCKS ART
KanKan – TaxBracket
Yeat – Krank
NGeeYL – Showtime
Lancey Foux – Lancey or Lancey
REDDA – Ancient
Yeat – Out the way
LUCKI – WHITE HOUSE (feat. Babyface Ray)
G.T. – Butter Knife
Lil Gotit – 360 Boy
PGF Nuk – Got Bigger
OT7 QUANNY – DAME LILLARD
Rot Ken – Moshpit (feat. Anti Da Menace)
CEO TRAYLE – NEW YORK MINUTE
Lil Poppa – Im The One (save that)
LOE Shimmy – On The Run
Luh Tyler – Fat Racks
Desto – Lunchroom (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Heembeezy – Cause Havoc
Skaiwater – miles (feat. bandmanrill & riovaz)
Skaiwater – eyes