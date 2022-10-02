The 19th episode of Season 4 of OVO Sound Radio is here, highlighting tracks from the biggest artists. Among those included on the star-studded tracklist include Kodak Black, Lucki, G Herbo, and more.

Oliver and G0homeroger each put forth one set for the show.

For Oliver’s tracks, he kicked things off with multiple songs by Kodak Black, before moving on to Lucki’s new collaboration with Future, “Kapitol Denim.” He finished things with a Timbaland’s remix of Whitney Houston’s iconic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

As for G0homeroger, Lucki was given the spotlight yet again, while other artists to receive a play included Yeat, Lil Gotit, and PGF Nuk, among others.

Check out the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.

Oliver Set:

Kodak Black – Walk

Kodak Black – Spin

Drego & Beno, Tee Grizzley & Sada Baby – Wit it (feat. Lil Yachty)

Fenix Flexin – 1,2,3,4

Lucki & Future – Kapitol Denim

Icewear Vezzo – Richer

Moneybagg Yo – Blow

EST Gee – Both Arms

Lil Jairmy – Otherside

Icewear Vezzo – They Can’t FWM

G Herbo – Blues (feat. Future)

FNF Chop – Repeat (feat. Fivio Foreign)

D-Block Europe – 4 The Win

D-Block Europe – Buy It Plain / Flowers

D-Block Europe – Bando Baby Diaries

Clavish – Public Figure

B-Lovee – One Time (feat. Ice Spice, Skillibeng, J.I the Prince of N.Y)

Vybz Kartel – Amazing (feat. Stefflon Don)

D-Block Europe – She’s Not Anyone (feat. Burna Boy)

Black Sherif – Second Sermon (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)

N’Dinga Gaba – Summer Breeze (Fka Mash Re-glitch) (feat. Sahffi)

FKA Mash & Sio – Bumblebee

Rochelle Jordan – SITUATION (&ME Remix)

Lil Silva & BADBADNOTGOOD – To The Floor

Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Timbaland Remix)

G0homeroger Set:

Heembeezy – Face no Book

LUCKI & Future – KAPITOL DENIM

LUCKI – LIFE MOCKS ART

KanKan – TaxBracket

Yeat – Krank

NGeeYL – Showtime

Lancey Foux – Lancey or Lancey

REDDA – Ancient

Yeat – Out the way

LUCKI – WHITE HOUSE (feat. Babyface Ray)

G.T. – Butter Knife

Lil Gotit – 360 Boy

PGF Nuk – Got Bigger

OT7 QUANNY – DAME LILLARD

Rot Ken – Moshpit (feat. Anti Da Menace)

CEO TRAYLE – NEW YORK MINUTE

Lil Poppa – Im The One (save that)

LOE Shimmy – On The Run

Luh Tyler – Fat Racks

Desto – Lunchroom (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Heembeezy – Cause Havoc

Skaiwater – miles (feat. bandmanrill & riovaz)

Skaiwater – eyes