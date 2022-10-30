OVO Sound Radio Brings In Guest FKA Mash For Season 4 Episode 21
The latest episode of OVO Sound Radio features a guest set from FKA Mash.
OVO Sound Radio is back with its 21st episode of the fourth season, featuring a guest set from South African artist FKA Mash. Music by Mash was previously played on the show by Oliver.
While showcasing some of their own songs, Mash also spotlighted tracks from Jorja Smith, Rampa, Souldynamic, and more.
For their parts, Oliver and G0homeroger played songs by Babyface Ray, Lil Baby, Central Cee, Lauryn Hill, Baby Smoove, CEO TRAYLE, and many more. Lil Uzi Vert’s newest release, “Just Wanna Rock” was also given a moment to shine by the end of the episode.
Check out the full tracklist for OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 21 below.
Oliver Set:
Babyface Ray – Nice Guy
Icewear Vezzo – God Bless The 6 (feat. Babyface Ray)
Hardo – Bottom Of The Trap (feat. Icewear Vezzo & Est Gee)
Lil Baby – From Now On (feat. Future)
The Real Boston Richey – On The Radar (Freestyle)
Clavish – NRF Freestyle
A2 Anti – Real Things
Central Cee – One Up
Loski – Daily Duppy
Digga D – Stay Inside
K-Trap – Interlude
Sonder – Mad Riches
Kodak Black – Currently Zoolin’
Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop (FNX Omar Remix)
Elisa Elisa & Emmanuel Jal – Amazigh (Enoo Napa Dub)
Jireel – Tar hand om dig
Fka Mash Set:
Lazarusman & Fka Mash – Mend It (Stimming Remix)
Jorja Smith – All Off This (Fka Mash Glitch Dub)
Rampa ft. Chuala – Les Gout
Shredder SA, ADJUMA, Lyric Ivy – We Belong
Drake & Yebba – Yebba’s Heartbreak (Fka Mash Re-Glitch)
Fka Mash – Because I Love You
Fka Mash x Da Capo – Untitled
Leudji Luna – Banho de Folhas (Maz Remix)
Souldynamic ft. Alpha Baba – Matama (Club Mix
G0homeroger Set:
stoneda5th & R3 DA Chilliman – Rock & Roll (Remix) (feat. Peezy)
R3 DA Chilliman – Buy A Lift
Heembeezy – SUPER XXL
CEO TRAYLE – UNUSUAL
CEO TRAYLE – I LOVE YOU, BUT
Baby Smoove – Muffin Man
Luh Tyler – Cant Even Name Dis
Luh Jb – Go
Luh Jb – SWITCHES ON A N***A BLOCK
KANKAN – GTA
KANKAN & LUCKI – ##RR##EFG
Dougie B & Yagi B – Wreck
Dougie B – Hazard Lights (Freestyle)
LUNCHBOX – Sky talkin 2 me
Highway & Nick Mira – We Can Go
DUVY – HOLD ON
Yungeen Ace – Industry Invasion
Lil Tony Official – Hard Knocks
FCG Heem & Lil Poppa – Grammy
FCG Heem – Impress Me (feat. Yungeen Ace)
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Wolfacejoeyy – Game