OVO Sound Radio is back with its 21st episode of the fourth season, featuring a guest set from South African artist FKA Mash. Music by Mash was previously played on the show by Oliver.

While showcasing some of their own songs, Mash also spotlighted tracks from Jorja Smith, Rampa, Souldynamic, and more.

For their parts, Oliver and G0homeroger played songs by Babyface Ray, Lil Baby, Central Cee, Lauryn Hill, Baby Smoove, CEO TRAYLE, and many more. Lil Uzi Vert’s newest release, “Just Wanna Rock” was also given a moment to shine by the end of the episode.

Check out the full tracklist for OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 21 below.

Oliver Set:

Babyface Ray – Nice Guy

Icewear Vezzo – God Bless The 6 (feat. Babyface Ray)

Hardo – Bottom Of The Trap (feat. Icewear Vezzo & Est Gee)

Lil Baby – From Now On (feat. Future)

The Real Boston Richey – On The Radar (Freestyle)

Clavish – NRF Freestyle

A2 Anti – Real Things

Central Cee – One Up

Loski – Daily Duppy

Digga D – Stay Inside

K-Trap – Interlude

Sonder – Mad Riches

Kodak Black – Currently Zoolin’

Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop (FNX Omar Remix)

Elisa Elisa & Emmanuel Jal – Amazigh (Enoo Napa Dub)

Jireel – Tar hand om dig

Fka Mash Set:

Lazarusman & Fka Mash – Mend It (Stimming Remix)

Jorja Smith – All Off This (Fka Mash Glitch Dub)

Rampa ft. Chuala – Les Gout

Shredder SA, ADJUMA, Lyric Ivy – We Belong

Drake & Yebba – Yebba’s Heartbreak (Fka Mash Re-Glitch)

Fka Mash – Because I Love You

Fka Mash x Da Capo – Untitled

Leudji Luna – Banho de Folhas (Maz Remix)

Souldynamic ft. Alpha Baba – Matama (Club Mix

G0homeroger Set:

stoneda5th & R3 DA Chilliman – Rock & Roll (Remix) (feat. Peezy)

R3 DA Chilliman – Buy A Lift

Heembeezy – SUPER XXL

CEO TRAYLE – UNUSUAL

CEO TRAYLE – I LOVE YOU, BUT

Baby Smoove – Muffin Man

Luh Tyler – Cant Even Name Dis

Luh Jb – Go

Luh Jb – SWITCHES ON A N***A BLOCK

KANKAN – GTA

KANKAN & LUCKI – ##RR##EFG

Dougie B & Yagi B – Wreck

Dougie B – Hazard Lights (Freestyle)

LUNCHBOX – Sky talkin 2 me

Highway & Nick Mira – We Can Go

DUVY – HOLD ON

Yungeen Ace – Industry Invasion

Lil Tony Official – Hard Knocks

FCG Heem & Lil Poppa – Grammy

FCG Heem – Impress Me (feat. Yungeen Ace)

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Wolfacejoeyy – Game