As the weekend comes to an end once again, we’ve got one final playlist to share with you – this one, following our Fire Emoji and R&B Season updates, and coming from OVO Sound.

For the 20th episode of their fourth season, Oliver El-Khatib went solo, sharing tracks from artists like BIG30, OhGeesy, Big Scarr, and even Lil Baby’s pre-album single, “Heyy.”

Other standout titles from this week’s rotation include Lil Yachty’s “Poland,” Kodak Black’s “I’m So Awesome,” and a handful of songs from K-Trap including “Spoilt,” “Extra Sleeve,” “Shipping Costs,” and “Duck & Dive.”

To close things out, Oliver pulled out the Klement Bonelli Secret Remix of Drake’s “Fountains” featuring Tems, followed by two more Bonelli tracks, “Pesna” and “Scilla E Cariddi,” and the last track, the Nitefreak Remix of &friend’s “Ode Ireti.”

Check out the full tracklist and Soundcloud stream below.

OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 20 Tracklist:

Oliver Set:

BIG30 – Charlotte Freestyle

R3 Da ChilliMan – Rich Rapper

OhGeesy – Knock Knock

Lil Double 0 – Fight That Switch (Walk) (feat. EST Gee)

Big Scarr – Anotha 1

Lil Baby – Heyy

Sed The Kid – Familyguy

Kay Flock & Gucci Mane – Geeked Up

Lil Yachty – Poland

KILLY & Smiley – Vince Carter

Kodak Black – I’m So Awesome

BIG30 – Up Next (feat. Lil Jairmy)

K-Trap – Spoilt

K-Trap & Headie One – Extra Sleeve

K-Trap & M Huncho – Shipping Costs

K Trap – Duck & Dive

Luciano – West Connect (feat. Central Cee)

Morad – Aprendí

Beny Jr, Morad & K y B – Vuelve

Mxndxngx – Yo Lo Viví

Beny Jr & Taylor James – Ando

Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo – Tanzania (Feat. Sino Msolo & Boibizza)

Rampa – Les Gout (feat. Chuala) (DBN Gogo & Felo Le Tee Remix)

Drake Fountains (feat. Tems) (Klement Bonelli secret remix)

Klement Bonelli – Pesna

Klement Bonelli – Scilla E Cariddi (feat. Idd Aziz)

&friends – Ode Ireti (feat. El-Jay & Oluwadamvic) (Nitefreak Remix)