OVO Sound Radio S4 E20: Music From Lil Baby, K-Trap, Drake, & More
Oliver handled things himself with an extensive rotation of artists this weekend.
As the weekend comes to an end once again, we’ve got one final playlist to share with you – this one, following our Fire Emoji and R&B Season updates, and coming from OVO Sound.
For the 20th episode of their fourth season, Oliver El-Khatib went solo, sharing tracks from artists like BIG30, OhGeesy, Big Scarr, and even Lil Baby’s pre-album single, “Heyy.”
Other standout titles from this week’s rotation include Lil Yachty’s “Poland,” Kodak Black’s “I’m So Awesome,” and a handful of songs from K-Trap including “Spoilt,” “Extra Sleeve,” “Shipping Costs,” and “Duck & Dive.”
To close things out, Oliver pulled out the Klement Bonelli Secret Remix of Drake’s “Fountains” featuring Tems, followed by two more Bonelli tracks, “Pesna” and “Scilla E Cariddi,” and the last track, the Nitefreak Remix of &friend’s “Ode Ireti.”
Check out the full tracklist and Soundcloud stream below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.
OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 20 Tracklist:
Oliver Set:
BIG30 – Charlotte Freestyle
R3 Da ChilliMan – Rich Rapper
OhGeesy – Knock Knock
Lil Double 0 – Fight That Switch (Walk) (feat. EST Gee)
Big Scarr – Anotha 1
Lil Baby – Heyy
Sed The Kid – Familyguy
Kay Flock & Gucci Mane – Geeked Up
Lil Yachty – Poland
KILLY & Smiley – Vince Carter
Kodak Black – I’m So Awesome
BIG30 – Up Next (feat. Lil Jairmy)
K-Trap – Spoilt
K-Trap & Headie One – Extra Sleeve
K-Trap & M Huncho – Shipping Costs
K Trap – Duck & Dive
Luciano – West Connect (feat. Central Cee)
Morad – Aprendí
Beny Jr, Morad & K y B – Vuelve
Mxndxngx – Yo Lo Viví
Beny Jr & Taylor James – Ando
Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo – Tanzania (Feat. Sino Msolo & Boibizza)
Rampa – Les Gout (feat. Chuala) (DBN Gogo & Felo Le Tee Remix)
Drake Fountains (feat. Tems) (Klement Bonelli secret remix)
Klement Bonelli – Pesna
Klement Bonelli – Scilla E Cariddi (feat. Idd Aziz)
&friends – Ode Ireti (feat. El-Jay & Oluwadamvic) (Nitefreak Remix)