As the arrival of his third studio album, It’s Only Me nears closer and closer, Atlanta’s own Lil Baby is gearing his fans up for what’s to come with a new single – the second we’ve heard from this project – called “Heyy.”

Arriving alongside an Ivan Berrios-directed music video on Monday (October 9), the visual finds Baby counting large stacks of cash before he’s joined by a circle of clones of himself, and later, alligators who set a menacing vibe while the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker performs on a platform.

The 27-year-old has since shared both the album artwork and the tracklist for his upcoming release, due out on Friday (October 14).

“I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder and Harder #worththewait,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the art.

Check out the “Heyy” music video above, and stream Lil Baby’s newest single on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My favorite bitch just cut me off and she won’t even let me know the reason

It’s prolly one of her lil’ messy ass friends bein’ evil

I ain’t stressin’ ’bout it, she’ll come around when she wanna eat it up

Slow stroke, fast stroke, grind in it, I’m a real pleaser

