Nearly two years after releasing My Turn, Lil Baby is revving up for the official follow-up.

This morning, the rapper revealed that he turned the album into the label. Then, he gave fans a bit of insight into the project. It’s Only Me will boast 23 songs in total with seven features. However, he does not plan on releasing a deluxe edition of the project.

“Finally Turned My Album In,” he tweeted, along with a green checkmark emoji. “23 songs 7 Features… No Deluxe.”

Finally Turned My Album In ✅ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 3, 2022

23 songs 7 Features 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 No Deluxe 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 3, 2022

Lil Baby’s experienced a busy year in the lead-up to his new album. Over the summer, the rapper joined Chris Brown on their co-headlining One Of Them Ones tour. Last month, he debuted his documentary, Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby.

Baby’s released a string of singles in the last few months in anticipation for the album. Not only did he lock in pair of collaborations with Nicki Minaj to jumpstart 2022, he also unveiled songs like “Right On,” and the platinum-certified, “In A Minute.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Honoree, BMAC Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Lil Baby speaks onstage during the Black Music Action Coalition Second Annual Music in Action Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition )

With Lil Baby’s new album dropping on October 14th, it seems like we’ll be getting more information on the tracklist soon.

Who do you think Lil Baby tapped for the tracklist of his upcoming album? Sound off in the comments with your predictions. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me.