Lil Baby Revs Up For The Summer With "Right On"

Aron A.
April 08, 2022 10:53
Via TIDAL

Lil Baby revs up for his follow-up to "My Turn" with "Right On."


The anticipation for Lil Baby's next album is high. The rapper released My Turn in 2020, propelling him towards international stardom. Unfortunately, much of his reign at the top of the game came during the pandemic but we're back outside in 2022 and it looks like Baby is gearing up to have the summer on lock.

This morning, the Grammy-award-winning Atlanta rapper came through with two new singles to warm up the streets. "Right On" is an exhilarating banger produced by ATL Jacob. Baby's going in on this record, popping his shit and basking in the glory of his success. 

"Right On" arrived alongside another single titled, "In A Minute," which Baby previewed on Instagram earlier this week.

Check out the latest record from Lil Baby below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
I just hit the woman of my dreams with another bitch
I done scratched ten million off my bucket list
I'm never on no sucker shit
My city stand behind me, that's why I love this shit
Buildin' up for my kids' kids' kids, I ain't gon' never quit

Lil Baby
