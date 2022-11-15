Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.

“I had a lot of stuff going on and it’s been a rough two months. He took care of me. I literally just took care of his whole entourage, and they were so nice and so cool. He literally took care of me.” As for how he took care of her, she shared, “He paid me, and he paid me a substantial amount.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Honoree, BMAC Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Lil Baby speaks onstage during the Black Music Action Coalition Second Annual Music in Action Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition )

The emotional hairdresser went on to reveal that the gesture was out of the kindness of Baby’s heart. She went on to open up about her recent financial struggles. “He didn’t know any of it,” she said. “He was just being genuine.” Lil Baby’s generosity seems to have paid off. The “Heyy” rapper was recently honored with his very own day in Atlanta. He took to Instagram share the news with his 20.9 million fans and followers. “November 13th Is Officially Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day In Atlanta! Thank You.”

Lil Baby changed this hairdresser’s life after she took care of him and his crew. pic.twitter.com/ixntOI8V3Y — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 13, 2022

Back in October, the received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at Black Music Action Coalition’s Music in Action Awards Gala. Because of his contributions to racial and social justice, the Coalition’s second annual gala paid tribute to the star. As for the music, Lil Baby is still seeing much success from his third studio album.

Last month, Baby earned his third consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 thanks to the project. As well as the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year for the second straight year in a row. Check out HNHH for more of the latest.