Josiah “Lil Baby” Jones is currently one of the most accomplished and prolific rappers of our time. With endless amounts of praise, including Grammy and BET Awards, no one can argue with the success of the Atlanta musician…except for maybe Google.

The search engine’s net worth estimates have been notoriously inaccurate. With the inconsistent track record Google has when listing celebrities’ financial statuses, it’s no surprise Lil Baby’s assessment was less than correct, according to the rapper. However, this isn’t entirely the fault of the search engine; an individual’s net worth is made up of countless factors, many of which are rarely public knowledge.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Yet, people still take these ballpark estimations as fact, leading to unrealistic public views of our society’s most influential figures.

In an interview with Complex, host, Speedy Morman, asked the “Drip Too Hard” rapper how he felt about Google labeling his net worth as only $5 million. Morman cited lyrics from Baby’s newest album where he made fun of this incorrect financial assessment.

“Google says my net worth is $5 million, but I got that sh*t in cash,” Jones rapped on his latest release, It’s Only Me.

The artist went on to say he was unaware of Google’s incorrect information until one of his kids told him about it. After talking to his son after school, he found out that one of his son’s classmates googled his financials and claimed his father was “only” worth $5 million. This was Baby’s reasoning for mentioning this inconsistency in his bars.

When Morman asked if he was past that figure, the artist simply laughed and replied, “Right.” He also mentioned that he’s not the only one who has incorrect estimates.

“Nobody on that Google net worth is correct or accurate. Nobody.” The rapper added. Later in the interview, Jones admitted his goal of one day reaching a status that only a select few rappers have been able to attain.

“Billionaire is like the max right now for anybody in the world. So, by the time I’m trying to get a billion, if they start being trillionaires, I’m sure I’m gonna want to start being a trillionaire. I’m shooting for the max,” the 27-year-old told Morman.

