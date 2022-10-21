Lil Baby is usually the gift that keeps on giving. But on Thursday, he found himself on the receiving end of the gift exchange. Fresh off the release of his third studio album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta native joined Twitch streamer Kai Cenat during a live Twitch session.

During the interaction, Kai praised Baby for his philanthropic efforts over years, and returned the favor gifting the rapper two bundles of cash, worth $80,00. Before forking over the $80K, Cenat shared, “I be feeling like you be doing so much for people, bro.” After accepting the generous gift, Baby joked, “You ain’t getting this back now.”

The impromptu interview went on to break viewership records for Twitch streamer, reaching up to 225,000 live viewers. Lil Baby’s appearance marked the first time Cenat has broken 200,000 concurrent viewers.

During his album promo run, the 27-year old rapper also stopped by Sway In The Morning to dish on his relationship with Young Thug, crypto and much more. “They actually go to court today, so by the time we get out, get out of the interview, maybe we’ll know some good news,” he said of Young Thug’s family. “For the most part, it’s like the same old thing. But I definitely talk to them. I know how it feel to be in that situation, so I like reach out to their parents and stuff, make sure they good.”

Lil Baby has also spent a couple of years behind bars, so he know first hand the frustration that Thug and his family is currently feeling. He continued, “I just know if you got somebody on the outside you could depend on a little bit, you can kind of sleep better.”

