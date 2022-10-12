Lil Baby is pulling all the stops as he gears up for the release of his upcoming album It’s Only Me. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper dropped off his Harto, Hoops, and King LeeBoy produced single, “Heyy,” in preparation for his third studio project.

Along with the new music, Baby is also prepping visuals to go along with the 23-track album. On Tuesday, he was spotting shooting a music video in his old Oakland City neighborhood in Atlanta. He posted a photo of the full circle moment with the caption, “Trust The Process !!”

No word on which song the Grammy nominated star was shooting a video for. The behind the scenes moments comes just two day s before Lil Baby is slated to release the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2020 sophomore effort, My Turn, which went on to become one of the best performing albums of that year.

When revealing the cover art and trackless to his forthcoming project, the 27-year old rapper shared with fans “I know it’s been a long time coming but I’m coming harder and harder.” In lieu of going harder, Baby seemingly took no days off in 2022. He recently wrapped up his “One of Them Ones” tour with Chris Brown in August, all while promoting his critically acclaimed Amazon Documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.

Despite his heavy work load, the platinum selling star continue to bless fans with new music. Earlier this month, he dropped single, “Detox,” with a boxing inspired video to go along with it.

Stream It’s Only Me this Friday, October 14.