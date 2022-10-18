Fresh off the release of his chart topping third studio album It’s Only Me, Lil Baby is back with brand new visuals. Earlier this month, the 27-year old rapper was spotting shooting a music video in his old Oakland City neighborhood in Atlanta. On Tuesday, he released the full visual for his gritty banger “Stand Out It,” giving fans a glimpse into his life before fame.

The video comes on the heels of Lil Baby dropping the lead single from his album, entitled “Heyy,” with vibrant visuals to go along with it. The 23-track project also features appearances from some of the hottest rappers in the game, including Future, Young Thug and Nardo Wick.

Upon releasing the cover art and trackless for It’s Only Me earlier this month, the “Detox” star shared with fans, “I know it’s been a long time coming but I’m coming harder and harder.”

Stream It’s Only Me, available now on Spotify and Apple Music.