Lil Baby stands as one of the biggest artists in the game. The release of It’s Only Me cemented his position as a cultural giant, especially after earning a feat that only Drake and Taylor Swift accomplished. However, before he became a Grammy-nominated rapper, his underground buzz slowly spread across Atlanta and America as a whole.

During a recent interview with Speedy Mormon on Complex, Baby recounted a massive co-sign from Meek Mill when Perfect Timing dropped. He explained that he didn’t have much support from the larger figures in hip-hop then, outside of Young Thug and other Atlanta artists. Meek Mill became one of the first to show him love.

LOS ANGELES CA – FEBRUARY 11: Meek Mill and Lil Baby are seen leaving the pre-Super Bowl party at Nusr-Et Steakhouse on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“Meek Mill, he was the first person to post my mixtape, like the first rapper,” Baby said. “And I was already a super fan of Meek. Somebody told me, ‘You see Meek post your mixtape?’ And he was following me [on social media]…he was the first rapper ever, besides Thug and all them.”

Baby added that it was an exciting moment for him, recalling that he was chilling on a couch with a woman at the time of Meek’s post.

Despite being one of Baby’s earliest supporters, Meek revealed that he was unaware of the significance of his co-sign.

“I didn’t know this,” Meek wrote with the interview clip. “But Ima always support the trill when I hear it. @lilbaby keep snapping.”

The relationship between the two rappers grew significantly over the years. Meek called on Lil Baby and Lil Durk for “Sharing Locations,” before returning the favor on The Voice Of The Heroes. The relationship has been mutually beneficial with Meek crediting Baby and Durk for inspiring his workflow in the studio.

“They start coming to my house and I start noticing, these young boys, they smokin’ me,” Meek said on The Shop. “I’m taking two hours to finish my verse. Khaled know I do nine songs a day. I just wasn’t in it but I fed off of them, though. And I told them there, ‘Yeah, y’all youngins in the building, I’m feeding off y’all today. I need the energy.’ They came back four weeks later, I’m in that room going like this, bangin’ out. We just fed off each other through that time.”