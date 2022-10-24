Lil Baby came through with his latest album, It’s Only Me a week and a half ago. As expected, it’s a massive commercial success. It’s Only Me topped the Billboard 200 with 216K units in its first week — his highest first-week sales to date. However, he simultaneously set a brand new record on the Billboard Hot 100, as well.

According to chartdata, Lil Baby is currently occupying a quarter of the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The rapper has 25 entries on the Hot 100 this week with 21 of the songs debuting on the chart. It’s an amazing feat for Lil Baby since he’s now the youngest artist, male or female of any genre, to achieve this. He’s also the third-overall artist behind Drake and Taylor Swift.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Lil Baby attends “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” Atlanta Premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on August 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

The entirety of It’s Only Me is currently sitting on the Hot 100 chart. In addition to songs off of his new album, DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” ft. Drake and Lil Baby and “Freestyle” are also charting this week.

The highest charting single on the project is the Murda Beatz-produced, “California Breeze” (#4), while “Forever” ft. Fridayy (#8) and “Real Spill” (#10) all sit within the top 10.

It seems like Lil Baby just keeps on getting bigger as an artist with each release. While some fans might have criticism towards his approach on his third studio album, it seems to be working out in Baby’s favor.

What’s your favorite song off of It’s Only Me?