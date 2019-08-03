records
- MusicMozzy Reportedly Released From JailAccording to jail records, the CMG signee was released three days ago following ten months in prison.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSZA Praises Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, & Megan The StallionSZA says that Beyoncé is "so much bigger than a fucking Grammy."By Cole Blake
- NumbersLil Baby Sets New Billboard Hot 100 Record Following "It's Only Me"Lil Baby is the youngest artist to achieve this feat. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Becomes Longest-Charting Song EverThe Weeknd broke a massive Billboard Hot 100 record, this week.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James Looking To Close In On This Playoff Record Against SunsLeBron James' resume is filled with some impressive stats.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuka Doncic Passes Michael Jordan For Career Triple-DoublesLuka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the all-time list for most career triple-doubles, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Music"Madvillainy" Earns MF Doom A New UK RecordA legend makes history from the grave. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJuice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" Earns Biggest Posthumous Debut In 20 YearsJuice WRLD's posthumous album, "Legends Never Die," had a historic Billboard debut.By Cole Blake
- MusicRecord Store Day Postponed To 3 New Dates In The FallRecord Store Day is being pushed to three new dates in the fall.By Cole Blake
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "After Hours" Already Breaks Apple Music RecordThe Weeknd's "After Hours" is on pace towards 1M pre-adds on Apple Music as the Canadian singer breaks the record previously held by Billie Eilish.By Aron A.
- SportsZion Williamson Has Historic Night Thanks To 32-Point PerformanceZion Williamson has been an absolute beast this season.By Alexander Cole
- TechFire At Manufacturing Plant Threatens Global Vinyl Record SupplyA fire in California may have a drastic impact on Vinyl production.By Cole Blake
- Numbers"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Projected To Have Massive Debut WeekendMake sure to get your tickets early.By Arielle London
- NumbersTravis Scott Breaks Lizzo's Billboard Streak With "Highest In The Room"Iggy Azalea's record remains intact. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersTravis Scott's "Highest In The Room" Breaks New Spotify RecordTravis Scott's fanbase came out to support the newly minted bachelor. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersVinyl On Track To Outsell CDs For First Time In Over 30 YearsNostalgia is in.By Milca P.
- MusicConway Says Eminem's Stans Are "Nerds" Who Can't Relate With HimConway is keen on Eminem, Shady Records, but not the Stans.By Devin Ch
- MusicEd Sheeran's "Divide" Is Officially The Highest-Grossing Tour EverEd Sheeran shatters the mark previously held by U2.By Devin Ch