The weather is noticeably cooler outside, which means our favourite vocalists are beginning to warm up their voices in order to land a spot on our weekly R&B Season update with their hot new releases.

Leading the way this weekend is Top Dawg Entertainment’s rising superstar Doechii, who debuted her “Stressed” single with COLORS earlier this month before sharing the official studio cut on DSPs just a few days later.

As he gears up for the arrival of his highly anticipated album, Stormzy has shared an emotional new single called “Hide & Seek” that features the best of both worlds – R&B and rap.

Several collab tracks made the cut as well, including Pink Sweat$’s “Lay Up N’ Chill” featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Dess Dior’s link up with fellow Atlanta songstress Mariah The Scientist on “Stone Cold.”

Ty Dolla $ign’s name appeared once again after last weekend’s joint release with Mustard and Lil Durk. This time around, the renowned artist teamed up with RJMrLA on his “Special Delivery” track.

Elsewhere, we heard a dual release from RAYE, with one of her new songs, “Escapism.” featuring an appearance from 070 Shake.

On top of that, R&B lovers also have the return of Tiara Thomas to look forward to – stream her new “Don’t Talk Back” track below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.