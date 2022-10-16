Pop star Pink Sweat$ has had a busy 2022 so far, as he just wrapped up a tour in Asia and dropped his 8-track project Pink Moon back in January. To keep that momentum going, the Philly native has teamed up with the Bronx’s own A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for a new track titled “Lay Up N’ Chill,” which is equal parts sultry and relaxing.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

On the track, Pink expands on the “sentimental” brand of R&B that he crafted on his debut album, PINK PLANET. The instrumental’s synthesizers are rising up and fading out, sometimes they fully hang behind the verses, and it makes for a really engaging swing on the song. It may sound like a simple instrumental at first, but Pink Sweat$’s vocals really solidify the track’s melody and progression.

The 30-year-old daydreams about his partner, just wanting to spend the whole night with her enjoying each other’s company. There’s a lot of devotion expressed, some lustful proclamations, and the romanticized commitments that give many R&B tracks their passion. Boogie has a pretty low-key delivery on the song, but his vocals fit well with the soulful atmosphere and he doesn’t sound like he’s overcompensating. He gets a bit more specific lyrically, talking about how all that matters to him is time and about his partner’s reluctance to trust. It’s not quite as lovey-dovey as what Pink brings to the table, but it fits vocally with the track’s vibe.

You can check out Pink Sweat$’s single, “Lay Up N’ Chill” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, below, and check out our exclusive 2020 interview with Pink Sweat$ here.

Quotable Lyrics

I know at my worst, you gon’ ride for me

Even when it hurts, I know you’d die for me

I always put you first ’cause you’re my everything

You’re my everything

And I’ll do the worst for your love