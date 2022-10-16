Destiny Bailey – better known to the world as Southern rap superstar Dess Dior – has made a triumphant return this weekend with a new collaboration featuring her fellow Atlanta native, Mariah The Scientist, called “Stone Cold.”

The synth-heavy single landed on Friday (October 14), and finds the two rising female stars calling out their former lovers for bad behaviour. “Expect this to be a long cold winter / You f*ckin’ with a stone cold sinner,” Mariah warns on the track’s catchy chorus.

Dess’ latest arrival comes on the tails of her RAW EP, which landed on DSPs at the end of September and even got a co-sign from the 23-year-old’s former lover, Future.

Since then, she’s shared a music video for her “Nann Hoe” track from the project, which pays homage to Trick Daddy and Trina’s own “Nann” from 1998. The latter actually appears in the visual, alongside the rising rap diva and her friends who go on to turn a parking lot into a block party.

Stream “Stone Cold” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Said he callin’ from Atlanta, say he miss me

Well, well, well

Guess he better send that private out to get me

Expect this to be a long cold winter

You f*ckin’ with a stone cold sinner