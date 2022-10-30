In celebration of her birthday last Thursday (October 27), Atlanta-born songstress Mariah The Scientist has returned with a sultry new song called “Bout Mine,” produced by WondaGurl and FORTHENIGHT.

The 25-year-old has had a successful year musically. After sharing her Buckles Laboratories: The Intermission EP back in March (which boasts hits like “Church” and her viral hit, “Spread Thin”), and since then she also joined Dess Dior for their “Stone Cold” collaboration earlier this month.

“Blockin’ my call, don’t tempt me / Promise, I won’t let you forget me / I remind you every time / You a vibe but you done lost your f*ckin’ mind,” the R&B vocalist sings on her latest arrival.

Mariah’s last full-length album, RY RY WORLD, landed back in 2021, complete with features from Lil Baby and her rumoured beau Young Thug across a 10-song tracklist.

Speaking of Thugger – the currently incarcerated artist hasn’t held back on sharing thirsty tweets aimed at his alleged girlfriend, even from behind bars as he awaits his fate in the YSL RICO trial next year.

Currently, the rising star has been supporting Rod Wave on his Beautiful Mind Tour, which has been taking her all across the country to sing her most popular songs, as well as her new arrivals.

Stream “Bout Mine” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music release updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blockin’ my call, don’t tempt me

Promise, I won’t let you forget me

I remind you every time

You a vibe but you done lost your f*ckin’ mind

