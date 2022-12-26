Christmas has come and gone for another year, but festive cheer is still running rampant. At this time of year, new music can be hard to come by. Luckily, there’s still a handful of artists willing to work through the holiday season. Among those helping to close out 2022 is Mariah the Scientist, whose voice radiates on her new single.

“Christmas In Toronto” initially landed on December 24th, marking the perfect present from the R&B songstress to her fans on the special occasion.

“We spend Christmas in Toronto, woke to the most handsome face / Made memories no Audemars baguette cannot replace,” she reminisces on the chorus. “And it was sweet release, the most bitter taste / Met your mother, she has the sweetest embrace.”

However, not all of her lyrics are as heartwarming. “But wouldn’t it be nice if I could put my feelings aside? Wouldn’t it be nice if I hadn’t let you eat me alive?” she ponders on the song’s second verse.

Mariah’s new single follows a stream of successful releases shared throughout 2022. “Bout Mine” came at the end of October, and has since earned upwards of 1.3M streams on Spotify alone. Prior to that, the Atlanta native joined Dess Dior for a “Stone Cold” track.

Elsewhere in the news, The Scientist has been showing plenty of love to her beau, Young Thug, whose RICO trial will begin in the new year. Over the past few weeks, several YSL rappers have taken plea deals, though the “Day Before” artist wasn’t offered freedom like his friends.

Stream Mariah the Scientist’s “Christmas In Toronto” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterwards, find more hip-hop holiday anthems on our annual playlist update here.

