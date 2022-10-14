Yet another New Music Friday is upon us, and though the biggest arrivals in the world of hip-hop come from Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley today (October 14), there has also been a collection of fire new singles shared for your streaming pleasure.

38-year-old Los Angeles-based artist RJMrLA linked up with renowned R&B star Ty Dolla $ign for his latest arrival, “Special Delivery,” which finds the two artists singing about spoiling their significant others.

“Our business is foreign / Sleep then wake up to it then in the morning,” Dolla’s sweet voice flirtatiously sings on the chorus. “She told me, ‘N*ggas ain’t shit’ / Gotta spit on it when a n*gga can’t fit.”

The new song is the third single from RJ’s forthcoming Rodney Brown Jr project, scheduled to make its big debut next Friday (October 21).

The album is expected to have an impressive 20-song-long tracklist and will be complete with features from names like Roddy Ricch and Symba.

Check out the Keoni Mars-directed music video above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

